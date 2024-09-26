Euphoria season 3 premiere date: A fall 2024 update

What are the chances we hear something more about a Euphoria season 3 premiere date before the fall is officially over? If you are wondering about that now, we certainly understand and for good reason. It has been a long time since season 2 aired. Beyond just that, filming has not even started! We’re not sure you needed any more evidence that you’ll be waiting a long time and yet, here it is.

Because of what we just said, we also tend to think we’re going to be begging for scraps over the course of the next several weeks — as a matter of fact, that could end up being the case until the show officially enters production.

For those who need a quick refresher of the timeline, here it is — the plan right now is for Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and the rest of the cast to be back at work moving into January. From there, the plan is to spend the next several months working to perfect what may or may not be the final season. Nobody has spoken out on that at the moment, but remember that this show took so long to come back that it would not be much of a surprise at all.

Odds are, we will not be able to start having extremely serious talks about a premiere date moving into the summer of next year; Euphoria itself is going to be coming back moving into either late 2025 or early 2026. Some of it will depend on when the show is done; meanwhile, some of it will depend heavily on when HBO actually wants it on the schedule. It has been extremely successful airing in the winter before, so they may not see some sort of inherent need to change anything here.

