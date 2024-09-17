Euphoria season 3: HBO boss on premiere date chatter, scripts

Given all of the uncertainty that has been out there about Euphoria season 3 for over a year, we understand the need for occasional updates. Luckily, we are happy to report that the Zendaya drama is still happening, even if HBO and Sam Levinson have kept a lot of details close to the vest.

In the wake of the Emmys last night, HBO head Casey Bloys has spoken out a little bit more about the show’s future — and luckily, it does seem as though the series is still moving forward at the same, planned pace.

Per Deadline, here is what he had to same in particular on a possible premiere date:

I don’t know the exact date, but I will tell you that we’ve been working with [creator] Sam [Levinson]. I’ve been very pleased with the scripts that we’re getting. Our plan was to shoot starting in mid-January, and that’s still on track.

Our estimation at present

This is honestly not one of those situations where things are altogether complicated. Personally, we feel like it is either going to be late 2025 or early 2026 when the series returns, and a lot of it will depend on two different factors. First and foremost, you have to wonder how long it will take for the show to film, especially since some of this will be heavily dependent on how many episodes Euphoria has this time around. After that, HBO just has to find the spot in their schedule that makes the most sense. They are going to choose a spot here that makes them the most comfortable in the long-term, especially when it comes to promotion and retaining the subscribers that they have.

After so much time, we have to imagine they are aware of the pressure that is on Euphoria to succeed. Let’s just hope the story completely nails it.

When do you actually want to see Euphoria season 3 premiere over at HBO?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

