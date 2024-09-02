Euphoria season 3: Sydney Sweeney excited for return

Are we actually going to be seeing Euphoria season 3 arrive in the relatively near future? We know that it has been an extremely long wait. However, at the same time there is an apparent light at the end of the tunnel. Filming is meant to start in January and if that happens, a late 2025 / early 2026 premiere date does not necessarily feel that far out of the question.

So with production incoming, does the cast actually know a good bit now about the road ahead? Not necessarily and for more evidence, just look at what Cassie herself in Sydney Sweeney had to say on the subject to People Magazine:

“I’m very excited to jump back into Cassie … She is definitely one of the most special characters for me and I love my Euphoria family, so I look forward to it … I love crazy Cassie, so the crazier, the better for me … Honestly, I don’t know anything about [the story ahead].”

At this point, the only people who may know at least something about what’s coming are Sam Levinson, HBO, and some of the other executive producers (which includes Zendaya). This doesn’t mean that everyone has seen scripts, but the story has to be charting in a pretty particular direction at this point, right? We tend to at least think so. We know already that there is going to be some sort of major time jump; otherwise, a lot remains unclear but there is a chance to have everyone in new places in their lives.

Of course, we’re all for “Crazy Cassie” as well, mostly because that gives Sweeney the best material; also, there is no evidence from the first two seasons that moving forward, she is going to have her stuff together. How in the world could she?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

