Euphoria season 3 premiere date: What does HBO know?

The mystery surrounding Euphoria season 3 has been an ongoing one, and certainly a story that a lot of us would want more answers on soon.

So, what more can we say about it at present? Or rather, how much could HBO actually say about it at present? The subject of a potential release date has been a common one among the industry and fans, given in part how long we’ve been stuck waiting for the Zendaya series already.

Well, let’s just start this discussion further by noting that HBO doesn’t have a specific date in mind at present, and they may not really be able to get there until the season officially starts filming early next year. There are a lot of factors from there that could determine a release, whether it be the total number of episodes or just what else is on the schedule. We tend to think that for now, they are circling two separate windows: Late 2025 or early 2026. One way or another, they will be able to fit Euphoria into one of those spots. It is what makes the most sense for them to do at this point if their priority is to at least get the show out while people could still be talking about it.

If there is a deeper conversation HBO may be having right now that we are not privy to, it would be tied to the long-term future of the show. Season 3 has not been confirmed to be the final one, but it would not be much of a surprise if it is given the cast’s busy schedules, plus how much work has been done to even get the series back on the air in the first place.

Related – Check out some other discussion on Euphoria season 3, including from Sydney Sweeney

What do you most want to see moving into Euphoria season 3 when it does eventually arrive?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other updates we don’t want you to miss.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







