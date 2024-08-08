Euphoria season 3: Sydney Sweeney on eventual return

The third season of Euphoria is actually happening, and it feels still like a strange thing to say after so much waiting! All indications now are that the next batch of episodes will be kicking off production in January, and we’re hoping for a premiere date either in late 2025 or early 2026. Some of that may depend on how many episodes are being filmed and beyond just, how long shooting is going to play.

Now, there is a lot of story speculation already about how long of a time jump we’re going to have between seasons, and we wish that there was a little more clarity on that. For now, though, we’re just glad that some cast members actually are eager to go back.

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, Sydney Sweeney confirmed that there will be a time jump entering the new season, and she also explained some of the challenges that come with playing a character for so long:

“We did have a long time between season one and season two, but especially now with the time jump, it’s a new process for me … I’m kind of just learning as I go and being open for whatever’s to come. But I’m also really excited. I love Cassie. She is always such a thrilling character to play, so I’m really looking forward to what’s gonna happen in her life.”

Do we think that Cassie is going to be a total mess at times here? Absolutely. What would the show be otherwise? We just hope that creator Sam Levinson does allow her some opportunities to evolve but beyond just that, does not just go for the most shocking outcomes with all of these characters. That has been, after all, one of the biggest criticisms of his work in general.

