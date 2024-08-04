Euphoria season 3 premiere date: An August 2024 update

Given that we are multiple days into August, what better time is there to analyze the future of Euphoria season 3 over on HBO?

First and foremost, let’s get the obvious out of the way — signs are suggesting at this point that the third season is actually happening. There had been a little bit of uncertainty on this for a while, largely due to a number of delays, the industry strikes, and various tabloid reports. the network has since confirmed that Zendaya and the rest of the cast will be starting off production in January, and we have no reason to believe anything otherwise. This will hopefully be enough time for Sam Levinson to finalize the story, and for everyone to get on board with whatever interesting ideas are coming up next.

So as we are starting to think more and more about possible premiere dates, one thing does feel abundantly clear: You aren’t going to learn about them this month. As a matter of fact, you may be stuck waiting until at least this time next year to get an official return for the series — and even that may be premature.

After all, even with the production start date that are so many questions that still feel like an enormous mystery. Take, for starters, how many episodes Euphoria is going to have this time around, or how long it is going to take to shoot. This is not an easy production due to the complicated nature of some of these episodes, so it would not be a shock to see 6-8 episodes take several months, far longer than your standard movie shoot.

For now, the best-case scenario for season 3 will be late 2025 or early 2026. Whether or not this is the final season remains to be seen.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

