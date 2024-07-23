Euphoria season 3: Is filming still happening amidst new reports?

In what feels like an almost-monthly tradition at this point, there is another extensive report that makes you consider the future of Euphoria. Is it still happening over on HBO, or are we watching it about to fall apart?

Well, let’s just say that there is a lot of chaos to get into, but we honestly do not think that this will cause the upcoming season to be derailed. Remember, filming is currently set to kick off in January.

A new feature at The Hollywood Reporter chronicles a lot of the issues that have gone on with the hit drama, and not a lot of them are surprising. The story notes an alleged schism between executive producer Sam Levinson and toplining star Zendaya, one that stems from him focusing in on the much-maligned The Idol over the upcoming season. Then, there are contrary reports noting of Sam’s alleged frustration over Zendaya’s movie career. Add to all of this a lot of emotion brought on by grief; much has been reported about the tragic death of actor Angus Cloud, but there is also the sudden death of producer Kevin Turen, who was deeply involved with the show.

Neither Levinson nor Zendaya have commented on any of the supposed tension that is present here, but we do think it is fair to wonder this: Will all of it end up being a serious impediment? It does feel like above all else, the commitment the two have is to the story. Also, Zendaya is not the only actor on the show to have a myriad of other commitments. Remember here that Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi in particular are working on a myriad of other projects and yet, they are each signed on here to return.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

