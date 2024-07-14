Euphoria season 3 premiere date hopes, tied to filming news

If you missed the big news, it seems as though HBO finally has a plan for Euphoria season 3 after an extremely long wait.

So, where should we start off here? Well, let’s just go ahead and remind you that the Zendaya drama is currently looking to start production at some point at the start of the year. This means that at some point in 2025, the story will be wrapped up — at least for the time being. Let’s just remember for a moment here that a lot of when the show is coming will depend on how many episodes are being made, and there is a lot of mystery still around that for the time being. Our theory is that it will be in the 6-7 episode range, mostly just because it will take less time and the cast will be free to work on a number of other projects.

At this point, we tend to think the only way Euphoria comes back in 2025 is in the event production only lasts around five or six months. Otherwise, early 2026 feels like the most likely scenario and honestly, HBO may prefer that when the dust settles. Remember that next year they already have The Last of Us, The White Lotus, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, The Gilded Age, and potentially more. They may not need another season of Euphoria to round out the schedule as of yet.

Now, let’s just say this: We would be shocked if the third season is not back on the air by spring 2026. It has been so long since season 2 arrived and because of that, you do have to imagine that they are going to want to get the show back in the relatively near future. Why wouldn’t they want that on some level?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Euphoria now, including more discussion on filming

What do you most want to see moving into Euphoria season 3 when it arrives over on HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







