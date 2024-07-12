Euphoria season 3: New filming details! Premiere date hopes

It has been an incredibly long time coming, but we are pleased to (finally) have more news to share regarding Euphoria season 3!

So, where do we start? Well, how about mentioning that filming for the series will actually be kicking off before too long? According to TVLine, production is slated to begin in January for the new batch of episodes, and that Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow and Alexa Demie are among those returning. Of course story details are being kept under wraps, and we imagine that will be the case for a rather long time.

In a statement, here is some of what Francesca Orsi, EVP of HBO programming and head of HBO drama series and films, had to say about the show’s return:

“I am thrilled that we are ready to begin production on Euphoria in January … We could not be happier with our creative partnership with Sam [Levinson, series creator] and this incredible cast. We look forward to bringing this new season of Euphoria to life for the fans.”

Now, it is worth noting that HBO has yet to say anything suggesting that season 3 will be the final one … but we certainly do have our suspicions.

When will the third season premiere?

Let’s just say that more than likely, we are going to be stuck waiting a good while. Given how long it takes to film this show, we tend to think early 2026 is the most likely launch window. The only way it could be earlier is in the event that there is a shorter third season, which wouldn’t be too big of a surprise. After all, doing 6-7 episodes would allow more time for the cast to do other things, and they are currently swimming in opportunities.

What are you most interested in seeing moving into Euphoria season 3?

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

