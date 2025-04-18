NCIS season 22 episode 19 spoilers: Last before finale

For those who have heard as of yet, NCIS season 22 episode 19 is going to be airing on Monday, April 28, and there is a lot to be excited about.

First and foremost, let’s just say that the big LaRoche storyline will continue and sooner rather than later. Is McGee going to be able to take down the Deputy Director sooner rather than later? We would not be surprised if this storyline is wrapped up this season but at the same time, we would certainly not be shocked if there are a few things left to linger until the already-renewed season 23.

To get a few more details now on what is to come, be sure to check out the full NCIS season 22 episode 19 synopsis below:

“Irreconcilable Differences” – McGee’s career and credibility are on the line when he investigates the deputy director for corruption. Also, Torres and Knight receive some surprising news, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, April 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What is that surprising news? That’s a big question at this point because other than their job, what do they have in common? Is this something related to Robin? There are a lot of different things that are worth talking about, at least for the time being. We do believe that the final episode is going to be all about the Nexus cartel and of course, we tend to think there is going to be danger, drama, and a whole lot more coming up.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

