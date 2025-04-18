NCIS season 22 finale spoilers: Will Rebecca De Mornay return?

We know that there are a handful of episodes coming on NCIS season 22 and with that in mind, it feels fair to wonder the following: Who will be a part of them?

In particular, we do tend to think that this is the perfect moment to take a larger look at Rebecca De Mornay and her role of crime boss Carla Marino. It obviously makes a lot of sense to bring the character back, given the fact that this is an iconic actress and beyond just that, the whole storyline around her was brought back up on this past episode. Given that the Nexus cartel and even LaRoche are going to be stories again this season, it does make some sense that she would resurface.

So, is that actually happening? Here is some of what we can say for the time being. According to a new report coming in from TVLine, you will see De Mornay back in some form during the finale in May. Is it possible that the show may extend her story into the already-renewed season 23? We do tend to think that there is a possibility of that and at the same time, we don’t think that we can sit here and say that it is anywhere near a sure thing.

For the time being, though, we will say that we are more than confident that there is going to be a lot of drama as we move forward. We are excited that there is a larger story set up now, especially since the last couple of seasons have more or less been about procedural stories and some of the show’s bread and butter. Taking risks can be a good thing.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

