The Rookie season 7 finale spoilers: EP talks big cliffhanger

We know that you are going to be waiting for a while to see The Rookie season 7 air its finale, but are there still big moments during it?

Well, if you have watched the police drama since the beginning, then you most likely are aware that they love to do big cliffhangers. We’ve seen that time and time again over the years and because of that, it feels inevitable that something similar is going to happen here. We are lucky to know that a season 8 is coming and because of that, we do tend to think that most everyone is coming back. (If we ever hear otherwise, we’ll have to let you know.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional reactions and reviews!

Speaking to TV Insider, showrunner Alexi Hawley did his best to set up what is coming by saying the following:

We’re sort of driving towards a big splashy episode, which we like to do obviously at the beginning and the end of the season. I think ultimately it will relaunch potentially some laid aside storylines, but also just really put Nolan in sort of primal jeopardy and then also just see where our station might be headed in Season 8.

We do tend to think at this point that Hawley and the writers have an idea as to what they would like to do moving forward, even if there is some room in order to be flexible. You have to always go with the flow with a long-running show like this, especially since there may be opportunities to introduce new characters or stories that are a little bit topical in nature. For now, this is at least some stuff that you have to actively think about.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on The Rookie next week and what you could be seeing

What are you most hoping to see moving in now to The Rookie season 7 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here to get some other updates soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







