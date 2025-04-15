The Rookie season 7 episode 15: Another documentary

Do you want to know something more about what is ahead on The Rookie season 7 episode 15, it is both familiar and yet, somewhat new.

Let’s just put it this way: “A Deadly Secret” is going to feature a documentary and in some way, we’ve seen the show do this before. We have seen multiple episodes using a wide array of different atypical techniques, whether it be film footage or various interviews. For a show that is a procedural, we do appreciate that sometimes, they have a tendency to think outside the box a little bit.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

Without further ado now, why not get to the story itself? Below, you can see the full The Rookie season 7 episode 15 synopsis with some specifics as to what lies ahead:

Documentary filmmakers interview the LAPD on a complicated missing person’s case connected to John.

We do appreciate that there is a personal angle connected to this story, mostly due to the fact that we’ve seen so many aspects of John’s job over the years. Why not find a way to keep that going however you can?

Just remember now that in particular, there are only four more episodes to go this season. We imagine that every single one is going to be important in their own way, and we will just have to wait and see how things wrap up this time around. We are very-much aware of the fact that The Rookie does love its cliffhangers; luckily, we at least know at this point that a season 8 is coming, so you do not have to worry about that through the remainder of this particular story.

In general, we just hope that this particular documentary story lives up to some of the others — and also has a certain level of appeal for repeat viewings down the line.

What do you most want to see moving into The Rookie season 7 episode 15 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







