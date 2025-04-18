9-1-1 season 8 episode 16: Will Chimney cope with Bobby’s death?

As we do get more and more prepared to see 9-1-1 season 8 episode 16, we recognize that dealing with death is a central theme. Bobby is gone, and there is no way to get around that.

Obviously, grief is going to be a central part of the story and as we move forward, every single character is going to have a reaction to it. They will all struggle, but none perhaps more so than Chimney. Bobby allowed himself to die so that Chimney could have the vaccine and live. That’s the sort of thing that easily will cause him to feel a tremendous amount of survivor’s guilt.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more reactions and reviews!

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Kenneth Choi both laughed and cried when talking about the aftermath of Bobby’s death, noting he is still in disbelief:

I still can’t believe it. I’m laughing at myself, really. I don’t know why it’s so hard…. Chimney is devastated. It’s not just the loss of his captain. It’s not just the loss of a colleague. It’s not just the loss of a friend. He has taken on the burden of incredible guilt because he knows that Bobby sacrificed himself to give Chimney the one dose of the vaccine.

So Chimney is completely reeling, and I think that’s going to manifest itself in many ways. I think most people, when they feel sadness, it doesn’t register as sadness. Sometimes it can register as anger. A lot of times when people are angry at one another, they are really disappointed in each other and it comes out as anger. So I think Chimney…. Man, it’s so hard to keep myself together. [pause] He’s going to feel a multitude of emotions, and he and the rest of the 118 are going to be spiraling about this event for quite a while.

We just hope that Maddie and the rest of the team is going to be there for him, but do not expect a lot of closure anytime soon. Instead, we imagine that this will simmer moving all the way to season 9.

Related – Get some thoughts from Peter Krause about his exit from 9-1-1

What do you think that Chimney’s story arc is going to be on 9-1-1 the rest of the way here?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







