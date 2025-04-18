9-1-1 season 8 spoilers: Will you see Peter Krause again?

Before we get to the end of 9-1-1 season 8, is there a chance that we are going to see Peter Krause back on-screen as Bobby?

Before we go forward here, let’s just go ahead and make the following pretty clear: Bobby is dead, and the character’s passing will very much stick. However, this is one of those shows that can easily do flashbacks or dream sequences down the road.

For now, here is what we can say. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Tim Minear confirms that you will be seeing Bobby back on-screen in some form before the end of the season. Also, the remainder of season 8 is going to be about handling the grief:

… You’ll see Athena trying to deal with it in episode 16. And then you’ll really see the fallout for Chimney in episodes 17, and particularly in 18. They all have fallout, but Chimney in particular. Chimney was the guy who way back in season 1, Bobby shared his origin story with: “I’m going to check out once I’ve saved this amount of people and fill up this book.” Chimney was the guy who kind of pushed him toward maybe continuing to live, not just suffer. And now here’s Chimney alive because Bobby isn’t. So that’s going to have a particular ramification for him.

We do think that there are going to be some incredible acting master-classes the rest of the season, especially since so many of these cast members loved working with Krause so much. The best way to really honor all the work he did here is to simply continue to deliver great material. Why would you ever want to do anything else at this particular point?

How do you think we are going to see things play out on 9-1-1 season 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

