Survivor 48 episode 9 spoilers: Is Eva in big trouble?

As we start to look in the direction of Survivor 48 episode 9 on CBS next week, is there some big trouble coming Eva’s way?

The first thing that we really should say at this point is quite simple: She may be the biggest threat this season already. She has an inspirational story, she’s super-athletic, and she also has an immunity idol. You are now adding to this a possible advantage that could be coming her way. However, she has to sneak out at night in order to get it … and that may be easier said than done.

Below, you can get the full Survivor 48 episode 9 synopsis with some other information on what is to come:

“Welcome to the Party” – Tensions continue to rise among disagreeing alliance members. Concentration is key in this week’s individual immunity challenge. Then, a secretive midnight journey turns not so secretive when tribemates notice this player sneak out of camp, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, April 23 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

Now, it is worth noting that Eva chose to not tell anyone about this advantage, which means that for the first time, even her own allies may be wondering whether or not they can even trust her. This is without even mentioning the simple fact that as of right now, it appears as though the members of the strong-person alliance could be turning on each other at any moment. We already know that David and Kyle have some tension between them already, and that may intensify from here.

What are you most excited to see moving into Survivor 48 episode 9 when it airs?

