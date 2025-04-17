Survivor 48 episode 9 preview: is true chaos finally here?

As we get prepared to see Survivor 48 episode 9, are we about to see the season finally work its way out of a rut?

There’s no need to sugarcoat the fact that the past three episodes have been disappointing. Regardless of if you love the big David alliance or not, steamrolls in this game are never that entertaining. We want to see blindsides, strategic moves, and a game that feels a little less predictable. Charity, Sai, Cedrek, and Chrissy were never going to win this game — Sai is really the only boot of the group that we would also consider to be some sort of memorable player.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SURVIVOR reviews!

Based on the preview for what is ahead, though, it does actually seem like the game this season is going to ratchet up a few notches, and doesn’t it have to now? We do not think that there is one clear player who is an obvious boot at this point; the closest is probably Mitch, but he managed to get off the radar entirely in episode 8.

Ultimately, we do believe that for the near future, Kyle and Kamilla could end up being the fulcrum for Survivor 48 given that nobody has fully identified their alliance. Kyle may also be at a point now where he can’t continue to be a double agent. It could behoove him to work with Kamilla, Star, and Mitch to really try to get something different going in the game. It may be tough with Eva having an idol, but there are still ways to work around the fringes and get rid of someone she could be less inclined to play it for.

What we’re trying to say here is to not be surprised if the game gets infinitely better from here on out. We have every reason in the world to think that the strong alliance will not get to the end together this season.

Related – Be sure to learn more about this week’s Survivor 48

What do you most want to see moving into Survivor 48 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







