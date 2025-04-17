Survivor 48 episode 8: A jury management nightmare

If there is one thing that every player on Survivor should know after 48 seasons, it is this: Watch what you say come jury time. The people you vote out are the same people who will potentially give you the title in the end.

Yet, after watching episode 8, you can easily argue that David completely lost the game even though he is active part of it still.

Let’s take a moment to document what the stunt performer did here. First and foremost, he completely ignored the opinions of some other people in the merged tribe, while also repeatedly trying to bring Mary into the “strong five” alliance over Kamilla. Meanwhile, he then tried to strongarm Kyle into going along with a plan to get Kamilla out — they’re allowed to have different opinions, but talking over Kyle constantly? A bad look. Kamilla did actually stay over Chrissy, so David did not get what he wanted at Tribal Council; yet, the way in which he defended his alliance and talked down to Chrissy was pretty off-putting. He came across in it as arrogant, especially when he started to claim that everyone was bitter about his alliance, even though underdog players and women had done it before. (Did anyone else even bring those alliances into this?)

So basically, in this episode David created a straw-man argument, fought against it, tried to control his alliance, and didn’t even get out the person he wanted. Meanwhile, he also moves forward with a target on his back and fewer people wanting to vote for him if he makes it to the end. Jury management was even referenced this week, and his is pretty darn terrible. At this point, can you argue that almost everyone still in the game will beat him?

What do you think about David’s antics on Survivor 48 episode 8?

Do you think his game is now shot? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get all sorts of other updates.

