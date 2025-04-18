Is Peter Krause leaving 9-1-1, and is Bobby Nash dead?

Is Peter Krause leaving 9-1-1 following the events of tonight’s episode 8 episode 15? We’ll admit that entering the hour, we were worried.

After all, how could we not be given that another upcoming episode is titled “The Last Alarm,” and there were set teases out there showing what seemed to be a funeral? this is without even noting the fact that over the course of tonight, we saw the conclusion of the two-part Contagion event. Lives were in jeopardy for most of it and while Chimney pulled through, that didn’t mean everyone else was ok.

What we learned close to the end of the episode was that there was a hole in his breathing apparatus and because of that, he was not going to make it. He did not regret Chimney getting the dose, and also did not want anyone else risking their life for what was a fruitless exercise. There was, after all, only one dose of the antidote.

We knew from the moment that Bobby revealed the truth that this was going to be emotional, but the final discussion between him and Athena wrecked us. He told her that he didn’t want to go, and that if he could choose, he would stay with her always. He had already accepted his fate, even though he realized that it was going to be hard for her to do that. He spoke about LA was never meant to be his home, but then all of that changed when he spent time with her. He told her that he loved her, and that was it. Bobby was gone.

With that, we said goodbye to the legend that was Bobby Nash — a captain like no other.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

