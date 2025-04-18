9-1-1 season 8 episode 16 return date: ‘The Last Alarm’

Following tonight’s new story on ABC, do you want to get a 9-1-1 season 8 episode 16 return date? What can you prepare for?

Well, the first order of business here is sharing the bad news — you are not going to see a continuation of the first-responder drama next week. Instead, the idea here is that you will see the cast and crew back come Thursday, May 1. The same can be said here for Doctor Odyssey and Grey’s Anatomy, the other two shows that air as a part of the lineup.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

So what more is going to be coming up here? Well unfortunately there is not that much in the way of news out there about what is to come right now … save for the fact that “The Last Alarm” is the title and with that in mind, we do tend to think that this could be one of the more emotional ones we’ve ever had a chance to see. At this point, we are not quite sure that you could really say all that much otherwise.

In general, it is our feeling that every single one of the remaining stories is going to pack in some sort of emotional moments and with that in mind, there is a ton to brace for.

If you watched tonight…

Well, then you know already that a lot of the next episode is going to be tied to Bobby’s death and it has to. He died to ensure that the rest of the team was going to be okay. Athena may never recover from this, and that’s without getting into Buck or some of the other people who were a part of the team.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the 9-1-1: Nashville spin-off

What do you most want to see moving into 9-1-1 season 8 episode 16 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







