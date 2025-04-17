Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 20 return date: ‘Shock Collar’

Following what you see tonight on NBC, do you want to get the Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 20 return date? What about more intel on what the future holds?

Well, first and foremost, let’s start by saying the following: There is no new episode on the air next week. The same goes for the rest of the network’s Thursday-night schedule. The plan at least for now is for both of the Law & Order shows to return alongside Found moving into Thursday, May 1.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Below, you can see the full Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 20 (“Shock Collar”) synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

When a car with a young girl in the backseat is stolen, the SVU investigates whether it was a crime of opportunity or a targeted abduction.

For those wondering about the long-term future…

Well, the only thing that we can say here is that officially, there is no season 27 renewal and yet, doesn’t it feel like close to a sure thing? It is hard to imagine a world at this point where NBC wants to end the Mariska Hargitay series, and they have already noted that if it comes back, there will be a new showrunner. It seems like the network is planning ahead and we’re hoping that the remainder of this season is compelling, dramatic, and all sorts of interesting. In other words, so much more that we’ve come to love.

Hopefully, at some point over the next week or two, we are going to get some more news on the finale. With that, we can go ahead and try to prepare accordingly…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Law & Order: SVU, including more on the new showrunner

What do you most want to see moving into Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 20?

Is there anything specific you want to see? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







