Law & Order: SVU season 27 (if renewed) to have new showrunner

While there is no official renewal as of yet for Law & Order: SVU season 27 at NBC, there is still some big news to report!

According to a new report coming in right now courtesy of Deadline, Michelle Fazekas (who served as co-showrunner of Gen V back during season 1) will be returning to the Mariska Hargitay series for the first time since some of the early years. She would also be the first female showrunner in the history of the show, which is stunning when you just consider the need for strong female voices here at the top.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reactions and reviews!

So does this news mean that a season 27 renewal is a sure thing? Well, it may not be 100% official but at the same time, it is clear that NBC is interested in it. We consider it as close to a lock as you are ever going to find. If this series is to ever end, we do tend to think that we are going to see some sort of huge announcement to properly commemorate what is one of the most important television shows in history.

As for the future of Gen V, we know that a second season two has already been shot. While there is no exact premiere date yet, we are crossing our fingers and hoping that we are going to have a chance to see it either in the summer or early fall. We tend to think that Fazekas will remain on board there as an executive producer, but we will wait and see if there are any other chances at some point down the line.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts now on Law & Order: SVU, including what more could be coming

Are you hoping to see news on a Law & Order: SVU season 27 in the relatively near future?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







