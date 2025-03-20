Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 17 return date at NBC

After what you see tonight on NBC, it makes sense to want a Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 17 return date. With that in mind, is there something more we can share?

Well, first and foremost, we do think it makes sense to get some bad news out of the way now, including that a short hiatus is right around the corner. Whether it be due to March Madness or some other reason, we’re going to see the Mariska Hargitay series (plus the original Law & Order) off until we get around to Thursday, April 3. Rest assured there are still multiple episodes to look forward to this season, including a crossover down the line!

For now, though, let’s look specifically at Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 17. The title here is “Accomplice Liability,” and the synopsis gives you a better sense of what is ahead:

04/03/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Carisi attempts to put aside his role as prosecutor to serve as a witness in a trial. Benson tries to help a rape survivor struggling with her recovery. TV-14

Just from reading that alone, one of the standout moments of this episode is clearly going to come from seeing Carisi do whatever he can to help as a witness — and we certainly hope that at this point, he knows the best way to offer up testimony. This could prove to be as emotional a story as we’ve come to expect within this world, though also one with a few surprise twists thrown in here at the same exact time.

Hopefully before SVU comes back, we do get more news on season 27. After all, there is no indication that the end is near.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

