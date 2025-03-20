Law & Order season 24 episode 17 return date: ‘A Perfect Family’

Following what you see tonight on NBC, do you want to get a return date for Law & Order season 24 episode 17? What about other intel on the future?

Of course, the most important headline to get into at this point is rather simple, and it is noting that there is not going to be a new installment next week. Given that we are already into the NCAA Tournament and that is a lot of heavy competition, we can’t be too shocked by this. The plan is for both this show as well as SVU to come back on the air moving into Thursday, April 3.

So what lies ahead when Law & Order is back? Here is some of what we can tell you for now, courtesy of the network. The title for season 24 episode 17 is “A Perfect Family,” and the synopsis below gives you a better sense of what is coming:

04/03/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a student is thrown to her death, Riley zeros in on a family secret to piece together her last moments. Price and Maroun must rely on the eyewitness account of a young child to determine if an unlikely suspect should be charged with murder. TV-14

Based on reading this alone, it feels fairly easy to suggest what the central struggle of this story is going to be. After all, is this eyewitness account going to be viewed as solid enough evidence for the jury? That has to be something that is considered, and we’ll just have to wait and see how things play out. One thing that we certainly do know, though, is that this is a show that loves to create some last-minute courtroom twists. Why anticipate something different now?

