Bosch: Legacy series finale: Titus Welliver on surprise ending

This week on Prime Video brought us the series finale of Bosch: Legacy, but was it anywhere close to an actual ending? Far from it.

Just from watching the final hour alone, it feels pretty clear that nobody within the cast and crew went into that with the expectation that it would be the final chapter of the story. There is infinitely more that could have been done, and what we actually received was more of a backdoor pilot for the Ballard series starring Maggie Q than anything else. A few stories wrapped up, but there was almost no closure for Maddie. Meanwhile, it felt like the finale set up a whole new story for Honey Chandler to be told moving forward.

Previously, Titus Welliver had noted that he and the Bosch: Legacy creative team were talking about season 4 ideas prior to the cancellation. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly now, he confirmed further that there was no opportunity to do reshoots or add something more to the finale:

That’s just what happened. I mean, there’s no ultimate closure. We always left things a little bit up in the air [at the end of a season]. We introduced the character of Renée Ballard, and that was a lot of fun to do, and Maggie will go into her own iteration of the Bosch universe as Renée Ballard. But no, we didn’t go back and do any reshoots or re-editing to give it some sense of finality. It was just what’s done was done. So it ends in the way that most seasons of Bosch do. There’s not definitive finality to it, but there’s no cliffhanger.

In the end, it was Amazon’s decision to end the series, and Welliver notes it had nothing to do with salary demands or anything of that nature. There is always a chance to do a movie or something else down the road, but nothing is confirmed.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

