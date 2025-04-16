Bosch: Legacy season 3: See first teaser for Renee Ballard spin-off

As you prepare for the final episodes of Bosch: Legacy to arrive on Prime Video this week, let’s just say that a big spin-off is coming. The Renee Ballard series is on the way! Simply titled Ballard, this show features Maggie Q (Designated Survivor) as the title character, a detective who is eager to take on cold cases to the best of her ability.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new teaser for the series, as well as a reminder that it is going to premiere at some point this summer. Renee is trying to change the system — or at least, to bring it back to what it once was. You also get a glimpse in here of Titus Welliver as Harry Bosch, who will be making some sort of appearance on the new show.

You will see a brief appearance from Ballard during the end of Bosch: Legacy season 3 and as excited as we are not see this version of the show, we are still curious about the following: Why does the original have to end? There is still so much more that we wanted to see from it, but who knows? Maybe there are movies or some other sort of revival coming up down the line.

Hopefully, we do get a more formal premiere-date announcement for Ballard at some point over the next several weeks, and that does built up even more excitement for the show. It feels like this is one that could work as either a procedural or serialized story, based at least on whatever Amazon is wanting for it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

