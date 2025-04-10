Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 9, 10 spoilers: The series finale

Next week on Prime Video, you are going to have a chance to see Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 9 officially arrive. Are you ready for that? Well, we anticipate a lot of drama but on the other side of that, a number of emotional moments, as well.

After all, remember now that the series finale is right around the corner — it may not be the finale that the producers originally envisioned, given that there were hopes at one point that this show would keep going. Yet, Amazon had some other plans and here we are.

So what can you expect across the final episodes? The preview at the end of episode 8 suggested that you are going to see Harry doing whatever he can to ensure justice is served, even if it means heading out of Los Angeles. Meanwhile, at some point you will see the introduction of Maggie Q as Renee Ballard, someone who could eventually star in her own spin-off show. Titus Welliver will once again appear there as Harry Bosch, so this is not going to be the last time that you see this character.

As for whether or not you get any more exclusive Harry stories down the line, that’s also a tricky thing to figure out at this point. Just remember that viewership will matter the most. If season 3 is a huge hit for Prime Video, you can at least make a case that the powers-that-be are going to find a way to bring the series back as a standalone movie. Consider some of what they seem to be doing at this point when it comes to Jack Ryan, another character from the literary world who had their own show for several seasons. Anything is possible…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

