Is The Pitt new tonight on Max, April 17, 2025?

Is The Pitt new tonight over on Max? Well, it feels right to start things off by saying that of course, it would be great to have more of the show soon.

As for whether or not that is about to happen, let’s just go ahead and share the bad news: Not so much. There is no new episode of the medical drama tonight, as last week marked the season 1 finale. Robby’s shift has ended and with that, we will have to wait to see exactly where the story goes moving forward.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

Luckily, let’s just go ahead and note that The Pitt has already been renewed for a second season and because of that, there is little to be concerned about when it comes to the future. We’ve even heard a few different things about the next chapter already, including that there is going to be a time jump of about ten months and beyond just that, the show will be set over the course of a Fourth of July weekend. It seems like an entry point for the next season will also be Langdon’s return to work after his addiction issues were made clear throughout the first go-around.

When are you going to see the next season premiere?

We know that officially, there is no firm news at present about that just yet. However, all signs do indicate that the plan is for it to come back before we get around to the start of the next year. Max clearly wants to make this an annual event and that’s smart. However, at the same time, you have to imagine that with all shows, you need some wiggle room.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on The Pitt right now, including what else is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into The Pitt whenever season 2 premieres on Max?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







