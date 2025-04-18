Is Yellowjackets new tonight on Showtime? Season 4 hopes

Is Yellowjackets new tonight on Showtime? Of course, we want so much more of the hit series after the crazy events of last week. Are we about to see a rescue? Or, is Shauna about to go on some sort of bonkers rampage in the present? There are a lot of different factors that are currently in play!

Now that we’ve said that, of course we do have to go ahead and share the bad goal right now: There is no new installment tonight. Not only that, but there is not going to be one for a good while, either. Last week’s episode was the season 3 finale and technically, the show has yet to be renewed for a season 4. In theory it feels like a renewal is a sure thing, but it is still going to feel like a great comfort if Showtime announces it in the near future.

Now what do we think that a fourth season is going to contain? Well, to put it mildly, there is a chance that there is a lot of big stuff after Shauna’s reawakening in the present, and that is something that you have to be worried about for the next little while if you are the other survivors. Meanwhile, we do tend to think there is a good chance that we’re going to be seeing a little more of a new timeline, one in between the rescue and where we are in the present.

How much of the story is left?

The producers have said in the past that they would love Yellowjackets to be a five-season show, but they are not the only people who make that decision. In a way, they are at the mercy of the powers-that-be.

Is there anything that you are excited to see entering Yellowjackets season 4, assuming of course that we get it?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

