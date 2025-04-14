Yellowjackets EP ‘hopeful’ about bonus episode airing

What in the world is going on when it comes to the Yellowjackets bonus episode? This is one of the biggest TV mysteries out there — it is hard to question that.

After all, just take a moment to remember this: The episode was originally shot as a part of the show’s season 2 order, and the hope was that it was going to air between season 2 and season 3. That did not happen. There has been no concrete reason for the wait on it, but there are a number of wider conspiracy theories out there. Some have suggested that the creative may have changed since the show was originally shot; meanwhile, there are others wondering if there is a desire to place this episode in a different spot when it comes to the creative.

In a new interview with Variety, co-creator Ashley Lyle notes that she is “hopeful” that the bonus episode will eventually see the light of day … but that is hardly confirmation.

What do we know about this episode?

Well, the one thing that we know for certain is that episode is going to feature in some capacity Jason Ritter. His casting was revealed at the time season 2 was filmed and yet, his exact role was never confirmed. He himself has played coy about his part here and there, but he also seems to have no idea as to whether or not this episode will see the light of day.

In general, the thing we are waiting for the most is a Yellowjackets season 4 renewal — it feels inevitable and yet, why make us wait? The sooner that gets announced, the easier it is to plan ahead.

