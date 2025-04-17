Yellowjackets season 4: What does Sophie Thatcher know?

If you watched the closing minutes of the Yellowjackets season 3 finale, then you know that Sophie Thatcher really got top billing. After all, it was Natalie who was able to escape away with the transponder and actually communicate with the outside world. Rescue is inching ever closer!

Of course, as great and heroic a moment as that was, it also does not mean that everyone is about be experiencing some element of supreme happiness moving forward. We know there are characters in the wilderness who may not make it out alive — both Hanna and Gen are supposedly dead, and the status of Akilah is still unclear. (It is worth noting, though, that Melissa was supposedly dead and actually wasn’t, so almost anything is still possible.)

So is there anything that Thatcher knows about what is ahead? Let’s just say that at least for now, there are a lot of things that remain unclear. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what the actress had to say:

I am always the last to know, and I don’t really poke questions because I know that I’m usually not going to get answers. There’s also sometimes beauty within the unknown. It’s kind of nice to be in the moment with the characters and live off of that adrenaline from how shocking the script is.

We just have to hope moving forward that there are still a lot of surprises and mysteries — we may know a lot right now, but do we know everything? The biggest mystery for now, of course, is whether or not a season 4 is even going to happen — it feels like a given, but Showtime has not confirmed it yet.

