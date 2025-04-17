Poker Face season 2 trailer all about the guest stars

Just in case you need a reminder, the first few episodes of Poker Face season 2 are going to arrive on Peacock come May 8. Why not celebrate at this point with a trailer?

If you head over to the link here now, you can see an aforementioned preview that indicates strongly some of what Charlie Cale is going to be up to in the near future. We are hoping that the next batch of episodes allows for an opportunity to see cases that are totally innovative and different from what else is out there in the crime TV universe. That really is, at least from our vantage point, what is the most challenging about the show in general. It is a crime procedural, but also one that is elevated and different from what else is out there.

Now of course, one of the biggest reasons why Poker Face stands out from the pack is the huge amount of guest stars who are around over the course of the season. This time around, we’ve got everyone from Katie Holmes to John Mulaney, Cynthia Erivo, Giancarlo Esposito, Melanie Lynskey, Justin Theroux, John Cho, Margo Martindale, Kumail Nanjiani, Awkwafina, and many others. We love there are a lot of people who are eager to play around in this world and if there is a season 3, let’s just go ahead and hope that this remains the case.

In general, if you have not seen the first season, the good news is that there’s still plenty of time to check it out before season 2 rolls around. This is a great bit of TV escapism, and we can give it a great recommendation for anyone who loves the genre.

