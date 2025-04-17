Paradise season 2: New look at Sterling K. Brown!

If you have not seen any of the news as of yet, production on Paradise season 2 is now officially underway. How can we celebrate?

Well, for now, it makes a good bit of sense to see a behind-the-scenes image of Sterling K. Brown as Xavier Collins. It may not give away too much but at the same time, it is a solid reminder of the danger he could be facing.

If you head over to the official Instagram for creator Dan Fogelman, you can see a quick look at Sterling’s character, seemingly in not-so-great condition. What in the world is going on here? That’s something we have to wonder based on how season 1 ended. At the conclusion of that story, we saw Xavier officially make it out of Paradise to go and search for his wife Teri. Samantha a.k.a. Sinatra claimed that she is still alive and out there in the world. He wants to find her and of course, we hope that she is in fact out there somewhere.

As for what else we know at present, Brown is going to be joined by a number of other cast members over the course of the season, a group that will include Shailene Woodley as well as Timothy Omundson, who previously worked with Fogelman on both Galavant and then This Is Us. We imagine that we are going to see some time split between worlds on this new season, with us getting a chance to see some of life in Paradise alongside what we see happening with Xavier on the outside.

Fingers crossed that over the next few months, we will continue to see more behind-the-scenes goodies courtesy of Fogelman. How could we want anything less?

