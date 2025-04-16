Outlander: Blood of My Blood premiere date, new Starz details

If you have been eager to see for a while what lies ahead with Outlander: Blood of My Blood, we have some big news today!

We have known for a good while that the prequel series, one focusing on the love stories for both Jamie and Claire’s parents, is going to be premiering on Friday, August 8. This show should help bridge the gap between the seventh and eighth seasons of the original show, while also giving you more of what you love — romance, drama, and adventure.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details on what is ahead, check out the full Outlander: Blood of My Blood synopsis right now:

“Outlander: Blood of my Blood” brings viewers from the war-torn battlefields of WWI to the sweeping Highlands of 18th century Scotland, promising two new love stories filled with loyalty, passion and desire, as the young couples defy the forces that seek to tear them apart.

We know that this is not necessarily going to be a one-season thing and with that in mind, we really do hope that there was a chance that we could see a lot of stories in this universe moving forward. If there is one thing we know for sure, it is that this franchise is extremely valuable to Starz and with that in mind, they are going to be eager to keep it around for however long that they possibly can.

Now that we do have the premiere date, be sure of this: We imagine that there are going to be trailers, previews, and a whole lot more over the course of the next several weeks.

Related – See some more information now when it comes to Outlander season 8, otherwise known as the final season

Is there anything that you are especially excited to see heading into Outlander: Blood of My Blood when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates in the near future.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







