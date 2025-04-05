Outlander season 8 premiere date: An April 2025 update

With us now into April 2025, is there a chance that we are going to hear some more news on Outlander season 8? Is premiere-date news on the horizon?

Of course, we should note here first and foremost that we would love nothing more than to see the final chapter of the Sam Heughan – Caitriona Balfe series. Unfortunately, you are going to be waiting for some time to see it. Insofar as we know the plan remains for Starz to bring the series back moving into 2026. They do not see a reason to hurry it along, and for a number of different reasons.

After all, remember the following here first and foremost — this is a premium-cable network that has shown on so many occasions that they really do not feel a need to rush any programming out. They will release shows whenever it makes sense for them to do so and in the immediate future, they clearly know that they have the prequel Outlander: Blood of My Blood on the way. You can consider it an appetizer, or also just something great to give you a larger understanding of Jamie and Claire’s origins.

Our hope is that close to the end of the year, we are going to get a proper season 8 premiere date reveal, and maybe more details on what is to come. It has already been confirmed that the series is not going to end the same way as the Diana Gabaldon books, so it is unfair to have expectations of that. Instead, just be prepared for an ending that could be emotional, and one that we hope circles back to the early days of the show. Remember the whole mystery of Jamie’s ghost? Fingers crossed we get something more there.

