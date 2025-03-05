Outlander season 8 video: An emotional Sam Heughan message

As many of you know at this point, we are in the midst of a rather long wait to see Outlander season 8 arrive at Starz. By all accounts, the prequel series Blood of My Blood is going to come out first, and the network has been known to sit on completed shows for a while as they attend to other pressing needs on the schedule.

So while you do wait for more news on a premiere date or the story, why not take a moment and hear from Sam Heughan himself?

If you head over to the official Instagram now for the actor, you can see a video where he discusses filming the final ADR session for Outlander at the Universal lot. For those unaware, ADR work is when actors come back and record needed dialogue that was not captured in production for a number of reasons. This is typically one of the last things any actor does while working on the show — save of course for any promotion. This is the last time that Heughan will presumably speak lines as Jamie Fraser, pending some sort of surprise down the line. That is a hard pill to swallow!

Yet, as we reflect on the entire run of this series, it is hard to feel anything other than gratitude. Remember that this is a world where so many other shows fail to stick around for anywhere near this long, and this series managed to capture the imagination of people all over the world. The fact that there is a prequel speaks totally to its legacy, and who knows? There may also be a chance for some other spin-off down the road. We are certainly going to cross our fingers for that already!

