Outlander season 8 spoilers: Another Roger, Brianna baby?

Is there a chance that Roger and Brianna have another baby on Outlander season 8? Well, if you look at the source material, you can certainly argue that! In the ninth book of the Diana Gabaldon series in Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, the two characters end up welcoming another child in David a.k.a. Davy.

Now, here is where things get interesting for season 8, which has already been filmed. The show is going to pull some elements from the ninth book for the final season, and there is at least a chance that this will be one of them.

Of course, nothing can be confirmed at the moment, but Sophie Skelton offered up a pretty interesting tease to TVLine from the SCAD TV Festival:

“Yes, in the books, Brianna and Roger have another baby … As you know, we sometimes stick to the books, and we sometimes don’t. But I think it would be great if they had another child. And wearing the fake pregnancy bumps is super fun, so sign me up.”

This sounds like a quote from someone who did film this story, but even still, this is a really hard thing to note for sure! The only thing that we have a certain element of confidence in right now is the simple fact that the show is going to working to give closure to a number of different stories. The writers have known that the show is ending in season 8 for some time, so they can adequately prepare. The only thing that we can guarantee at present is that the final season is not going to have the same final ending as Gabaldon’s books. There has been discussion for some time there that Book 10 may be the last one.

