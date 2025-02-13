Outlander season 8 premiere date: A February 2025 update

Is there a chance that some Outlander season 8 news is going to surface between now and the end of this month? Of course, we’d love nothing more than to get it, especially due to the super-shocking way in which season 7 ended with that particular Faith reveal.

Unfortunately, this is where we do swoop in here to say that it is best to be cautious at this point when it comes to just how much news we’re going to be getting here soon.

Ultimately, it feels like for the rest of 2025, the plan for Starz is to focus instead on the prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood. The eighth and final season of the Sam Heughan – Caitriona Balfe series has already been filmed, but the problem here comes down to the fact that the network only has so much real estate; also, they will try to stretch all of this out most likely for as long as humanly possible.

Is it smart for Starz to air the prequel first?

In a word, yes. After all, remember for a moment that they want to do whatever they can to ensure that the audience remains engaged, even if that does mean that a lot of us have to be more patient than we would otherwise want to be.

We do at least feel confident about this: Even if season 8 does not premiere until winter / spring 2026, we do feel confident that the network is going to put more or less everything that they have into making sure that it has a proper send-off. Outlander is an institution for them, and something that absolutely defines a certain era of their history. It is one of the reasons we think they will stick with this franchise.

