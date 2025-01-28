Outlander season 8 spoilers: EP talks honoring fans, emotions

It is hardly a secret at this point that Outlander season 8 is the final season. Beyond just that, it is one we are lucky to have. After all, at one point it was not guaranteed that we would be getting this season at all!

Because of all of this, it really does feel like there is a concentrated effort behind the scenes to make sure that this overall world and these characters get something akin to a loving goodbye. Sure, there will be drama and there’s also a huge Faith storyline to get through, but we do think that nostalgia and celebrating the fans and these characters will be very-much important. The more insight we hear about all of this, the more some of these thoughts are emphasized further.

For a little more discussion, just see what executive producer Matthew B. Roberts had to say in an interview with TV Insider:

“I think these characters and these stories mean something to people, and we were very careful in crafting a season that brings those feels to the [surface] … And we wanted to make sure that that ride that you take in Season 8 gives you all the traditional feels of Outlander.”

It has already been confirmed that the show is not going to end in the same way that the Diana Gabaldon books eventually will, and really the only thing we can imagine right now is that Roberts and the producers are going to work especially hard to honor the Jamie – Claire love story above all else. They have gone through so much together already, so how do you find a way to encapsulate all of this journey in ten episodes? Filming has already concluded, so we just have to endure an extremely long wait.

