Outlander season 8 spoilers: The Jamie, William story

As many of you are probably more than aware at this point, Outlander season 8 is going to Starz — and it will be pretty darn emotional. This is the final chapter and by virtue of that alone, there should be closure on a handful of important threads.

While we know that the relationship between Jamie and Claire will always be at the forefront of this series, let’s talk for a moment here about a pretty different sort of dynamic: One where William and Jamie are front and center. Jamie’s biological son now knows the truth, but he has already indicated that he will not call him his father.

So where does William stand at this point emotionally? How much could things potentially change? Speaking on the subject to TV Insider, here is some of what executive producer Matthew B. Roberts had to say:

I think William’s extremely conflicted. He loves Lord John, the man who raised him, and now he has feelings for Jamie that he doesn’t know how to deal with. He can see that Jamie’s a good man. He can see that he has a lot of Jamie’s characteristics. He’s not blind to that. When he needed help, he went to Jamie because he knew Jamie could help him get the job done even though they were too late. He still went to his father for that. And I think the tug-of-war between, if I have feelings for Jamie, then it somehow discounts how I feel about my [step-father] John, I think that’s what this young man’s going through. And I think when he says, “I’ll never call you father,” it’s in some way him digging in saying, “I’m not going to betray Lord John.” But that’s the journey we’re going to take in Season 8. We’ll see where that goes.

We are hopeful that if nothing else, there can be a feeling of family towards a lot of these characters. There are still difficult conversations to be had, and that includes Jamie and Lord John. It feels strange to say that anything is close to said and done at this point.

What do you want to see when it comes to William and Jamie as we move closer to Outlander season 8?

