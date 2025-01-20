Outlander season 8 premiere date: Before or after prequel?

Now that we are days removed at this point from the Outlander season 7 finale, what better time to discuss premiere dates further? There are so many reasons we can now do this, and it is also quite valuable that we have a good look at what the schedule for Starz entails over the next several months.

As we move forward into the immediate future, the network is clearly prioritizing The Couple Next Door, and they have a number of shows to air that have already been filmed including P-Valley and multiple Power spin-offs. Meanwhile, they recently confirmed that the prequel Outlander: Blood of My Blood is going to be coming out this summer.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV discussions!

So what does all of this mean when it comes to Outlander season 8? Let’s just say that you could be waiting a rather long time to see it back. While the network has not confirmed when the final season will air amidst the larger schedule, it feels almost like a sure thing like the prequel is going to coming out first based solely on the timing of it. They clearly want to get episodes out there while people are still engaging with the franchise. In doing so, you do raise the chances that there will be more people who stick around even after the flagship show ends!

At this point, we tend to think that the Sam Heughan – Caitriona Balfe series will likely return either the end of this year or at some point in early 2026 — our general hope is that there will be a ton of promotion all around it and by then, we will also know whether or not the prequel has a second season. We are also aware of the possibility that there could be other spin-offs that happen for this franchise, but that is something to dissect more down the line.

When do you think that we are actually going to see Outlander season 8 on the air?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back to get some additional updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







