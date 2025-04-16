The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 5 spoilers: Luke’s mindset

As we prepare to see The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 5 over on Hulu, we recognize fully that there is a lot to be excited about. At the same time, there are also reasons for nerves to be going into overdrive. Remember the plan that June, Luke, and Moira have thought a lot about at this point. It is one that could lead to Janine getting her freedom; however, it may also have dire consequences and characters could be killed off.

Is there a chance that Luke ends up being one of them? Well, let’s just put it this way: We are talking about someone here who has no fear when it comes to being killed off. He wins to help Hannah however he possibly can, even if he puts his life on his line.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE!

Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what actor O-T Fagbenle had to say about his character’s mindset at this point:

… What’s interesting, and I guess I didn’t even expect this as a character, is that he goes into Gilead thinking, “Okay, well, if the worst happens, the worst happens.” But then you get close, you start thinking, “Holy s–t. Now, I can’t die because I’m almost there. I can touch it!” That journey is really exciting for Luke.

In other words, Luke is going to do whatever he can to survive because he recognizes that he has a great deal at this point to fight for. However, that is not going to be easy for a number of different reasons. We still don’t even know what sort of resistance there is going to be for all of these plans. That is something that, at least for the time being, you have to actively think about.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts entering the next The Handmaid’s Tale episode

What do you most want to see moving into The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







