The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 5 spoilers: About ‘Janine’

As we look ahead to The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 5 on Hulu, there are so many different stories to be excited about. At the same time, there are causes for concern.

First and foremost, let’s just go ahead and note that the title for this episode is “Janine” and almost immediately, that makes us concerned. It reminds us in a way of when Criminal Minds episodes would be named after a character, only for something terrible to then happen to them. We have every reason at the moment to think that we could be seeing something similar play out here — as a matter of fact, we almost expect it. Janine has not been around for too much of the season yet but who knows? There could be a substantial reason why.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE!

If you want to get some more news on The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 5 synopsis, be sure to check out the synopsis below:

June and Moira go undercover. Serena and Nick make consequential choices.

Are June and Moira going to be able to succeed in their venture here? Of course we are hopeful for it but at the same time, nothing feels altogether clear. Do we think that some characters are going to get a happy end by the series finale? Potentially, but this is a dark world — bittersweet may be the best thing that we can actually hope for, if we are sitting back and being realistic. Serena is certainly the last person to put your faith in, even if she may be aware of some of Gilead’s atrocities. What does she really want from allowing herself to be so close to Commander Wharton? Time will tell when it comes to that.

Related – Get more news on The Handmaid’s Tale right now, let alone The Testaments

What do you most want to see moving into The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 5 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







