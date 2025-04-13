The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: EP differentiates The Testaments

We recognize that entering The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 on Hulu, there were a wide array of challenges for everyone involved. For starters, you had to find a way to live up to the standard of the past five seasons on the air. Meanwhile, you also have the knowledge that there is a sequel series coming in The Testaments. Sure, you can argue that you want the former show to have its own separate ending and it should; yet, at the same time the worlds have to be linked in some way.

How do you tow the line with all of this? Well, there are some common threads but at the same time, the two shows have to be a separate thing. As it turns out, this is something the folks behind the scenes are already thinking a lot about.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Bruce Miller had the following to say about what the next part of the franchise is going to look like:

“Handmaid’s Tale is about the life of a handmaid. This woman who was pulled from her life and pushed to the absolute bottom in Gilead and told she was worthless. She wasn’t even a woman anymore, she was just a uterus, and seeing her fight back and keep her humanity … [Testaments] is about someone on the top in Gilead. This is about Hannah or Agnes, who’s the daughter of a high commander who is the top of the food chain for women in Gilead, and it’s still awful. That’s what we find out, is that being on the top of a food chain in a misogynistic society doesn’t make it any better. It just puts more of a target on your head.”

For the time being, we tend to think the Testaments picture will be made clearer when we get closer to the end of the season. How can it not?

