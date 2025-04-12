The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: Will June get Hannah back?

We are just three episodes into The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 and by virtue of that, we have to know things are about to get all the more intense. After all, June decided that she wanted to go back to continue the fight against Gilead. This is a heroic thing for her to do, and we know that she is more than a little bit motivated to try to make it happen.

So at this point, what is driving her above all else? That’s not a hard thing to have an answer to: She wants to get back Hannah at all costs. We tend to think that she will sacrifice anything to make that happen.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE!

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Elisabeth Moss herself notes that so long as June is breathing, she will keep fighting to protect Hannah:

I don’t think she will ever accept not being able to do it. You just can’t. Whether it’s a child or someone you love or someone that’s important to you, I don’t believe you would ever give up on getting that person out. I just don’t see a world where you ever can. I think that she tries. There are a couple of moments in the show where she thinks that maybe it would be easier to take a different path, and then it’s never long before she knows that she has to keep fighting. It’s never long before she’s reminded that she will never be able to rest. And sometimes it’s Luke that reminds her of that. Sometimes it’s Janine [Madeline Brewer]. Sometimes it’s Serena. Sometimes it’s Serena doing something terrible that reminds her of it. It’s constant in June’s life and always will be, until it’s over.

How will it be over? That is the big question this season, and we really do hope that there will be an opportunity for June to have a little bit of peace. It is not going to come easy, but she probably deserves it more than any character in TV history.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Handmaid’s Tale season 6, including what all lies ahead

What do you most want to see moving through the rest of The Handmaid’s Tale season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







