The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 4: Show EP on June, Nick

We knew entering The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 that there would be a lot of drama — but who imagined that June and Nick would be back in one another’s orbit so soon?

Well, at the end of the day, it seems like the two have a chance to work together … but can you really trust that at the end of the day? The thing with Nick is that there are a lot of feelings that he has for June, but it’s all complicated — think in terms of his relationship with Rose, or the fact that he has over his shoulder High Commander Wharton, someone who still has a lot of power.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE!

So is Elisabeth Moss’ character really seeing the forest through the trees when it comes to Nick? Well, in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, here is what executive producer Yahlin Chang had to say:

I think you’re absolutely right that her relationship with Nick was forged in trauma. It kept her alive and it gave her a reason to survive those horrible, horrible years in Gilead, and they have this amazing bond. Also, Nick is always there for her and always doing whatever she needs at great risk to himself. So of course, she loves him. And Luke has been so reliable and has waited for her for so long, so she has a real love for him too, but it’s a different kind of love. With Nick, I think it’s more lusty and passionate, and with Luke, it’s the love of a super strong attachment to a husband who has stood by her. But, as you said, there are certain things about Nick that she is blind to and that our viewers and we as writers are blind to because we’re invested in this romance. And that is that he is a commander in Gilead. And that’s the truth of it.

Ultimately, we have to worry at the moment about what the long-term future could be here. Sure, this is a love triangle but at the same time, it is a complicated one. It could also cloud June’s head during some long-term decisions.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Handmaid’s Tale now, including some other insight on what is ahead

What do you want to see moving into The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 for June and Nick?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







