The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Promotion’

Following the big three-episode premiere this week on Hulu, do you want to know more about The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 4?

Well, of course there is a lot to say here, but let’s just start things off with what we will describe as a bit of a scheduling update. We know that we are getting three episodes all at once but from here on out, everything is shifting and we’re getting new installments weekly. We’ve seen this done in the past so in that sense, we really can’t be too shocked.

So what exactly is the story going to be the rest of the way? The title of episode 4 is “Promotion,” and the synopsis below indicates what is ahead:

June disrupts the rebels’ plans. Commander Lawrence gains power and influence.

So what exactly are we going to see that allows Lawrence to have said power? We tend to think that it has a bit to do with what we’re getting at New Bethlehem, which he proclaims is this way to reboot Gilead and try to find a new way of living. Serena has come back, and it does feel on paper like he is making some sort of strides. Here is the problem with all of it: We do tend to think that a certain aspect of it is fool’s gold. High Commander Wharton is there, and we do think he is the sort of person who can undo everything.

As for what June is trying to do now, it does feel on paper like she is more equipped than ever to actually help alter the course of things around Mayday. However, this is where we have to throw out there a reminder that nothing is going to come easy — it hasn’t ever since the beginning of the show.

