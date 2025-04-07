The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: Series star on ‘wild’ ending

As so many of you are more than likely aware at this point, The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is going to be the final one at Hulu. Things are going to be big, chaotic, and stuffed full of emotional moments. We hope that there are some reasons for viewers to smile in here, mostly due to the fact that June, Janine, and others have gone through so much unspeakable horror over the years.

Based on what we are hearing right now, it does seem as though there could be some sort of light at the end of the tunnel here. Does that mean everyone makes it to the end alive? No, but there could still be some sort of eventual victory.

In speaking to all of this further as a part of an interview with Variety, here is what Madeline Brewer (who plays Janine) had to say on the subject:

“It goes a little wild there toward the end, and I think it’s what the fans have been waiting six seasons for — they’ve been waiting for revolution … We had a long resistance, we had a lot of building and building and really a slow burn to what is an outrageous revolution, truly, in the end.”

Our hope here is that this “revolution” is crazy, but also earned and many of these women find a way to get some power back. The endgame for this series, though, has always been somewhat complicated, largely due to the fact here that there is a follow-up show coming in The Testaments. Not everything can be tied up here, as there have to be at least a few elements saved for something further on down the road.

