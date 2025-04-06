The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 spoilers: Serena’s journey

We know that June will be the main character and the focal point throughout all of The Handmaid’s Tale season 6, but it is clear with this show that you really can’t have her without Serena. While there was a slight softening of their relationship at times last season, let’s not forget everything that Yvonne Strahovski’s character has done.

Can this character be redeemed? We have a hard time imagining that ends up being the case. It also remains to be seen whether the show even wants that heading into the final episodes.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE!

Speaking to Deadline in a new interview, Strahovski notes that here character has been inspired by “the beacon of hope that June has always held for Serena, that Serena can change and can open her narrowminded narcissistic viewpoint and see what her actions have done, how they have affected people, the greater scale of the whole thing. June’s faith in Serena’s change has worn off [on Serena]. In Season 6 we will see a little bit more of that, but let’s not hold our breath.”

Some of that may feel hopeful on the surface, but it is that latter sentence that should really be a cause for concern. Serena and June left Canada on a train at the end of last season, but will they make it to America? Even if they do, are they even going to be safe there? As you can tell, there are still an array of questions we have.

We do recognize that the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale will eventually lead into The Testaments but for now, there is no word on if either June or Serena will appear on it. Instead, it could be about a number of new faces.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Handmaid’s Tale right now, including other details on the premiere

What do you think we are going to see from Serena during The Handmaid’s Tale season 6?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







