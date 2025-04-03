The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: News on first three episodes

As many of you may be aware at this point, The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is slated to premiere on Hulu this coming Tuesday. With that in mind, why not dive a little further into everything coming up?

First and foremost, let’s remind you for starters of where season 5 left off — especially since it aired so long ago. June and Serena are now on a train heading west, recognizing fully the spread of Gilead now into Canada. The relationship between the two is perhaps more complicated than ever; while they are no longer where they once were in the early seasons, we find it hard to believe that Elisabeth Moss’ character will ever trust her fully.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE!

So what will the early part of the journey look like? Well, if you are not aware, Hulu has already released details for the first few episodes of the season below. Go ahead and take a look below…

Episode 1, “Train” – June and Serena’s journey takes an unexpected turn. Moira makes a bold decision. Nick deals with a powerful visitor.

Episode 2, “Exile” – June tries to settle in a new community. Serena seeks a sanctuary. Luke and Moira take a big risk.

Episode 3, “Devotion” – June struggles to save her loved ones. Commander Lawrence welcomes diplomats to New Bethlehem. Aunt Lydia searches for Janine.

Just from reading these details alone, you can probably assume that we are moving into a story that is as big in size and scope as you would possibly imagine. We do think that a revolution may still be at hand, but finding a way to topple such a regime will not come easy. As a matter of fact, we tend to think a number of people could die along the way.

Related – Be sure to get some more information about The Handmaid’s Tale, including another tease for the upcoming spin-off

What are you most interested in seeing as we move into The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







